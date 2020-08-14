Society Vietnam helps Bangladesh, Sri Lanka fight COVID-19 Empowered by the Prime Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on August 14 presented medical equipment worth 60,000 USD as a relief package of the Vietnamese Government and people to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to support their fight against COVID-19.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Angola More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Angola on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 13.

Society Former Deputy Transport Minister Nguyen Hong Truong prosecuted Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been charged with violating provisions on the management and use of State assets that causes losses and wastefulness.

Society Binh Dinh finishes installing fishing vessel monitoring device The south central province of Binh Dinh has completed the installation of Movimar device – a system to monitor fishing vessels and aquatic resources by satellite technology - for all vessels with a length of 15m or more, becoming the first locality nationwide to finish this work.