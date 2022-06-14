Asian openbill, scientifically known as Anatomus oscitans, is listed in Vietnam's Red Data Book as an endangered species facing high threat of extinction.

The national park has requested its forest protection team to increase surveillance and do all possible to keep the birds safe. For tourists who want to see the storks with their own eyes, the team will guide them to park from afar, move in small groups, and do not make noise.

The Asian openbills have been spotted in Lo Go – Xa Mat since around the end of May and they normally remained here for no more than a month.

The species inhabits in South and Southeast Asian countries. In Vietnam, they are known as cò nhạn (swallow) or cò ốc (snail storks) since they mainly eat snails. They are mostly seen in the country’s southwestern region./.

VNA