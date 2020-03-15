Society Hanoi asks citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas to contact with health authorities The Hanoi People's Committee on March 14 recommended citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas from March 1 to call hotlines 0969082115, 0949396115, or emergency aid centre 115 to get free testing samples.

Society Vietnam Airlines continues transporting Vietnamese passengers from Europe to Vietnam CEO of Vietnam Airlines Duong Tri Thanh said on March 14 evening that the national flag carrier has made some adjustments to its earlier announcement on flights between Vietnam and Europe.

Society Vietnamese students in RoK receive support to fight COVID-19 The Vietnamese Students' Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) (VSAK) has swiftly taken measures to support students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

Society Passengers on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 flight on March 10 urged to contact medical agencies The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) has issued a notice urging passengers arriving in the city on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 on March 10 to immediately contact the nearest medical agencies for checkups and guidance on disease prevention.