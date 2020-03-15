Entertainment facililies in HCM City, Da Nang close to deal with COVID-19
A karaoke bar closes due to COVID-19 (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on late March 14 ordered the suspension of operations of local entertainment facilities starting from 6pm on March 15 to March 31 as an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The entertainment facilities include cinemas, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlors, game clubs, and beer clubs.
The same day, the city’s relevant units sterilised and locked down Blocks A1 and A2 of Hoa Binh Apartment Building in District 10, where an infection case is residing to prevent the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) from speading.
As of March 15 afternoon, the city recorded seven COVID-19 cases, of whom three were discharged from hospital.
Amid the complicated developments of the disease, the central city of Da Nang also decided to suspend operations of local entertainment facilities from March 15.
The suspension time will last when authorised health agencies announce the disease is controlled or when the Chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee removes the request./.