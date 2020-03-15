

Quang Binh (VNA) - The People's Commmittee of Quang Binh has decided to temporarily shut historical and cultural relic sites in the central province from March 17 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Dang Dong Ha.



The department is carrying out cleaning and sterilising reception areas and tourist attractions to ensure safety for visitors when services reopen, he said.



It will keep a close watch on the implementation of this work and strictly handle any violations, he added.



Following the development of the disease and the directions of the Government, Prime Minister, and ministries, the province will have a notice about the reopening time of tourist sites, he said.

Quang Binh is dubbed the "Kingdom of caves" with hundreds of caves of various sizes as well as incredible mountain scenery and sprawling beaches.



It is home to Son Doong cave, which was accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural cave by the World Records Union and the World Records Association, as well as the UNESCO World Heritage Site Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

The province was also chosen as one of the filming destinations of Hollywood blockbuster movie “Kong: Skull Island”./.