Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (centre, right) chairs a meeting of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) Sponsorship Council on December 7. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on December 7 emphasised that the entire political system, organisations and individuals have joined hands in childcare activities when she chaired a meeting of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) Sponsorship Council.

Xuan, who is also president of the council, said that NFVC’s activities have received attention and support from ministries, agencies, localities, and donors.

The Vice President asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to provide orientations for the operation of the fund and beneficiaries to get the fund’s support so that the NFVC can continue to promote its strengths and have more new effective activities.



She asked the NFVC to coordinate with other funds, associations, and organisations at home and abroad to implement practical activities for children.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said, in 2024, the NFVC will strive to mobilise 110 billion VND (4.53 million USD) to provide assistance to 110,000 children.



As of December 5, 2023, it had mobilised over 77 billion VND and expects to raise total funds of about 111.56 billion VND this year. More than 113,800 children have received support worth nearly 89.7 billion VND since the beginning of this year./.