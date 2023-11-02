Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and European Commission (EC) Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis , who is also the EU's Trade Commissioner. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always regards the EU as one of the most important partners in its foreign policy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed at a reception for visiting European Commission (EC) Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis in Hanoi on November 2.The EU is Vietnam’s fourth largest trade partner, while Vietnam is its biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The EU is also the sixth largest investor in Vietnam.Chinh appreciated the EU’s consideration of climate change adaptation one of the three focuses of cooperation with Vietnam for 2021 – 2027, and thanked the EU for its 210 million EUR (222.55 million USD) in non-refundable aid to Vietnam in the 2021 - 2024 period.He suggested the EU accelerate the implementation of its free trade agreement with Vietnam (EVFTA), and create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods to enter the market, especially agricultural and aquatic products, striving to bring two-way trade to 100 billion USD.Vietnam is committed to further facilitating the operations of EU enterprises, he said, adding that EU firms should be encouraged to invest in the country in such areas as digital transformation, energy transformation, sustainable development, climate change response, high technology, and logistics infrastructure in which they have strengths.