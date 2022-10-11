Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) and its member businesses are ready to help the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) build policies and mechanisms to build a green and sustainable economy, EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany has said.



During a working session in Hanoi on October 11 with Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, Cany said after the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) wrapped up, EuroCham has devised development target programmes and committed to stand side by side with the Vietnamese Government in the process of economic restructuring towards green, less carbon emissions and achieving the net zero emission goal by 2050.



EuroCham held the 2022 Green Economy Forum & Exhibition that attracted over 200 European enterprises, through which the Vietnamese side had a chance to access capital and modern technologies to develop a green, sustainable economy.



Ha, for his part, said the Vietnamese Government has asked ministries and agencies to deliver on Vietnam’s commitments at COP26.



The MONRE will work closely with the EU Delegation to Vietnam and EuroCham on the ministry’s state management work and those of businesses’ concern.



He hoped Cany and EuroCham members will offer opinions on natural resource and environment policies as well as report difficulties facing projects related to greenhouse gas emissions and energy transition in Vietnam.



In the near future, the EU Delegation to Vietnam and EuroCham will stand side by side with the MONRE to deliver on Vietnam’s commitments on climate change and environment protection in line with the Vietnamese Government and PM’s directions./.