Hanoi (VNA) – A virtual conference will be held on July 13 and 14 to promote trade and business links between Vietnamese localities, enterprises and cooperatives with potential partners in Algeria.
The event is part of the national trade promotion programme in 2022. Around 40 Vietnamese and Algerian businesses are expected to attend. B2B sessions will be arranged for participating companies.
According to statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s exports to Algeria, the fourth largest economy in Africa, were modest at 151.1 million USD in 2021, and reached 65.2 million USD in the first five months this year, up 17.6% year on year.
Coffee tops Vietnam’s exports to Algeria, accounting for 65% of the total export value. Other main export items are rice (16%), spices such as pepper bean and cinnamon, cashew nuts and aquatic products./.