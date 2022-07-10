Videos Vietnam to replant 107,000ha of coffee by 2025 Vietnam aims to replant or transplant about 107,000ha of coffee in the 2021 – 2025 period, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said.

Business UK exports to Vietnam grow over 23% after UKVFTA A year after the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) came into effect in early 2021, trade between the two countries has shown significant growth despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Big banks hike deposit interest rates Large banks are starting to join the deposit interest rate hike race along with small- and medium-sized banks due to rising capital demand pressure after a long time staying out of the game.

Business Growth target of 6.5 percent poses big challenge to Vietnam: GSO The growth target of 6.5 percent set for 2022 is likely to pose a big challenge to Vietnam given difficulties in production and business at home and global uncertainties, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Thi Huong has said.