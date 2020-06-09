Business Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

Business Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Entrepreneurs hail ratification of EVFTA, EVIPA Many business owners in the southern province of Dong Nai, a major industrial hub in Vietnam, have expressed delight at the National Assembly (NA) ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) on June 8.

Business EVFTA a golden opportunity for Vietnam to recover its economy: analysts The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which were ratified by the National Assembly on the morning of June 8, will offer a golden opportunity for Vietnam to elevate its position on the global trade map, especially in the context of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis, economic analysts believe.