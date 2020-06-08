Business Tra fish exports plummet 39 pct. in first five months Exports of tra (pangasius) fish slipped 39 percent in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year to 456 million USD, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said.

Business Central Retail to buy 1,000 tonnes of lychee Central Retail Vietnam, a member of the Thai-based retail conglomerate the Central Group, said it plans to purchase 1,000 tonnes of lychee from the northern province of Bac Giang’s Luc Ngan district this year.

Business EuroCham: EVFTA a new beginning in Vietnam-EU relations The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) has applauded National Assembly resolutions ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), its Chairman Nicolas Audier said.

Business Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.