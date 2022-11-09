Business Vietnam, Cambodia foster partnership in post, telecoms, digital transformation Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung had a working session with Cambodian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth in Phnom Penh on November 8, seeking ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of post, telecommunications, and digital transformation.

Business Property market faces liquidity, other severe problems: HoREA The property market is “struggling and risks falling into a slump,” Le Hoang Chau, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association, has warned.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on November 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 9, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Keeping monetary stability amid FED interest rate hikes Amid the US Federal Reserve (FED)’s continuous increases of interest rates to cope with inflation, the most important task for Vietnam now is to keep macro-economic stability, with monetary stability being the core, economic experts have said.