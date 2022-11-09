EVN launches Customer Gratitude Month Programme
Towards the 68th traditional day of the electricity sector (December 21), the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is carrying out a lot of activities to honour its customers.
Specifically, this year’s EVN Customer Gratitude Month Programme is taking place in November and December, targeting all of the group’s customers, particularly businesses, to help them use electricity safely, economically and effectively.
The group focuseson ensuring safe and stable electricity supply and improving customer service quality; and provide free support and checks of the power system to ensure the safe and effective use.
The EVN also provides free installation of electric meters and cleaning of transformer stations for businesses.
It also plans to provide assistance for poor households, policy beneficiaries and lonely old people./.