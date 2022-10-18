President meets outstanding workers in electricity industry
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with 122 workers in the electricity industry, who had just been honoured at a skill competition held by the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), on October 18.
At the meeting, the State leader hailed the outstanding workers along with the 100,000-strong workforce of the EVN for their silent but great contributions to ensuring the stable and reliable operation of the national power network.
President Phuc highlighted that the electricity industry has ensured power supply for production, daily life and national defence-security in any circumstances. The national electricity network has reached every corner of the country, with 99.8% of households nationwide gaining access to electricity.
He expressed joy at the strong development of the industry, which has the biggest electricity capacity among Southeast Asian countries.
However, he reminded the industry of the challenges and difficulties, one of which is a shortage of skilled workers and technicians.
The President emphasized that human resources development is one of the three breakthrough factors for fast and sustainable development.
In that spirit, President Phuc urged EVN to pay more attention to training a generation of young educated workers with good knowledge and skills, and taking good care of the workers and their families./.