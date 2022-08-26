The artists, who are now working in Hanoi and Bac Ninh, all excel in different materials, such as wood and lacquer. Each of them has their own composing style, making the exhibition colourful and attractive.

With excellent techniques, the artists offered visitors a different insight into the country’s landscapes, people, and life. Their works have created a strong impression on visitors, including the youth.



The first Kinh Bac Art exhibition was held in 2020, displaying artworks from eight young painters. It served as a venue for local artists to exchange experience, share interests, and make new friends./.

VNA