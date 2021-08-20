Visitors to the exhibition at the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi will have a chance to look back at the heroic revolutionary traditions of the Vietnam People's Army associated with General Giap, a loyal revolutionary soldier, an excellent and close disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and the “eldest brother” of the Vietnam People’s Army.

The General's military career started with his appointment to lead the first Vietnamese revolutionary army unit with only 34 soldiers in 1944.

He then became the commander-in-chief of the Vietnam People’s Army and led the Vietnamese people's army from victory to victory during the resistance war against French colonialists and then American imperialists.

The general was famous for leading the victorious Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954, which contributed to the country’s liberation from French colonialism.

To the Vietnamese people, he was not only a wartime hero but also an icon who dedicated his life to the development of the country./.

VNA