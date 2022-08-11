The event contributes to strengthening exchange and tightening the relationship between the two Parties and States.

On display are typical products and specialties from craft villages of Hanoi and Vientiane, along with images of famous destinations of the two countries, and those symbolising the fruitful cooperation and relationship between the two countries.

Many Lao enterprises operating in agricultural production, auto parts, handicrafts, consumer goods production, and textiles are also introducing their products at the event./.

VNA