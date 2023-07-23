Politics PM inspects major transport, industrial infrastructure projects in Quang Tri Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 22 inspected major transport and industrial projects in Quang Tri as part of his working trip to the central province.

Videos President's visit to further tighten bilateral ties: Ambassador Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming official visit to Austria will help tighten relations between the two countries, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer has said. The diplomat made the comment in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of President Thuong’s visit.

Politics Party delegation visits Venezuela to enhance bilateral ties A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Lam is paying a working visit to Venezuela from July 19 to 23.

Politics Prime Minister expresses gratitude to revolution contributors Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a meeting held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 22 to honour outstanding contributors to the revolution from nationwide on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).