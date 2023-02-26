Politics Vietnam wishes to boost cooperation with Germany in farming, innovation Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung led a Vietnamese delegation to visit Germany from February 23 to 25, working with German departments on measures to concretize cooperation with Europe's largest economy, especially in agriculture and innovation.

Politics Further cooperation sought for Thailand’s Nong Bua Lamphu and Vietnam’s localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of Nong Bua Lamphu province Suwit Chanworn on February 24 discussed measures to boost cooperation between localities of the two countries.

Politics Deputy PM to attend High-Level Meeting of UNHRC’s 52nd regular session Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the High-Level Meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s 52nd regular session in Geneva, Switzerland, from February 27 to March 2.