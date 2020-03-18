Business Vietnam Airlines carries nearly 600 passengers finishing quarantine for free Vietnam Airlines has been carrying nearly 600 passengers who finished their quarantine period for COVID-19 in Can Tho city and Quang Ninh province back to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City free of charge.

Business Ha Nam devises measures to support FDI firms in COVID-19 fight Authorities of the northern province of Ha Nam have strived to ease difficulties for foreign businesses operating in the locality in the face of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). ​

Business MSB completes all three pillars of Basel II The Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) said it has completed the second pillar of Basel II standards that is supervisory review nearly one year ahead of the schedule set by the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Quang Binh speeds up work on B&T wind farm cluster The People’s Committee in the central coastal province of Quang Binh had asked B&T Windfarm JSC to complete investment procedures in order to start the construction of a wind farm cluster no later than October 10 this year, according to the provincial portal.