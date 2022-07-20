Business Samsung Vietnam provides smart factory model for 14 local firms Samsung Vietnam, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Trade along with localities, held the closing ceremony of the project "Smart Factory Development Cooperation" (phase 1) at 14 participating enterprises to summarise and evaluate its performance.

Business Vietjet, Boeing sign deal for 200 aircraft as part of airline’s global strategy Budget carrier Vietjet and Boeing successfully reached an agreement to reaffirm a previously announced order for 200 737 MAX aircraft during the 2022 Farnborough International AirShow in the United Kingdom.

Business Retail companies expect lower profit growth Rising inflation will have a negative impact on consumer spending, and the earnings growth of retail businesses may not be as high as previously expected, SSI Securities Inc has forecast.