Business MoMo closes Series D financing round MoMo, Vietnam’s biggest e-wallet firm, has finished its Series D financing round from leading global investors, announced the firm in Hanoi on January 13.

Business Can Tho to focus on development of large-scale IPs The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will pay due regard to the development of large-scale industrial parks (IPs), Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong has said.

Business Hai Phong targets at least 2.5 billion USD in FDI in 2021 The northern port city of Hai Phong will make efforts to attract between 2.5 - 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021, according to head of the management board of Hai Phong’s economic zones Le Trung Kien.

Business Dong Nai attracts over 226 million USD in FDI on first days of 2021 The southern province of Dong Nai secured 11 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth more than 226 million USD in the first half of January, the highest recorded in the same time in the past five years, according to the provincial management board of industrial parks.