Export turnover via An Giang’s border gates hits 1.31 billion USD in 2020
Export turnover through border gates in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang exceeded 1.31 billion USD in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 8 percent, according to the provincial Department of Customs.
Export turnover via An Giang's border gates hits 1.31 billion USD in 2020 - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Addressing a conference on January 13 to review the department’s performance in 2020 and launch tasks this year, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc asked the department to actively build a detail plan in order realise its goal of State budget collection and spending in 2021.
He required the department to effectively implement tax and fee measures in order to support enterprises and business households in recovering production and business activities, while promptly solving difficulties related to tax administrative procedures for local people and enterprises.
Phuoc also underlined the need for the local customs sector to pay special attention to post-customs clearance inspections, specialised supervision, and combating smuggling and trade frauds, especially for conditional imports, independent shipments, and temporary import for re-export and temporary export for re-import, aiming to minimize revenue losses.
The sector should further coordination with relevant agencies to promote administrative reforms, towards improving the local business climate and competitiveness, he said.
The official also emphasised the importance of communication activities to raise public awareness about the danger of smuggling and illegal cross-border trafficking of goods, thus urging people not to assist illegal acts.
According to Head of the provincial Department of Customers Tran Quoc Hoan, despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, An Giang’s customs department collected 321.2 billion VND for the State budget last year, 45 percent higher than the plan set by the Ministry of Finance.
A total of 62 smuggling cases and violations of customs regulations were handled in the year, collecting over 2.6 billion VND./.