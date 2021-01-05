First batch of shrimp exports for 2021 leave port
A batch of 160 tonnes of frozen shrimp products from the Minh Phu Seafood Corporation left port for the US, Europe, and Japan after a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on January 5.
The company processed 22,400 tonnes of shrimps last year and posted export turnover of 240 million USD.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien asked companies to boost cooperation to expand shrimp export markets.
He suggested a series of measures to develop the sector, including frequent assessments of market developments for prompt information updates; enhancing cooperation between firms in approaching, expanding, and diversifying markets; and increasing links between units involved in production supply chains to ensure traceable origin and to raise the proportion of high value-added exports.
Dong Van Thanh, Chairman of the Hau Giang Provincial People’s Committee, said the fishery sector has major opportunities ahead, especially now the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has taken effect and significantly removed tariff lines.
Despite the difficulties from COVID-19, drought, and saline intrusion, the sector’s production value grew 3.05 percent last year compared to 2019, with total output reaching 8.4 million tonnes, up 1.8 percent year-on-year.
The sector earned the country 8.4 billion USD from exports last year./.