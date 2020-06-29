Business Vietnam exports over 1,145 animal drugs More than 1,145 made-in-Vietnam animal drugs are being shipped to 40 countries and territories, bringing in revenue of over 22 million USD on an annual basis.

Business Real estate brokers must be professional: experts Real estate brokerage activities should be professionalised and often individual sellers need better training, especially when the market is in need of momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.

Business Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) plans to sell 15 million treasury stocks in transactions held between June 16 and July 15 to mobilise capital for investment in 2020, announced chairman Pham Van Thanh at Petrolimex’s recent annual general meeting of shareholders.

Business Vietnam’s economy records decade-low H1 growth Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.81 percent during the first six months of 2020, the lowest first-half growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).