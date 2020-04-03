Business Infographic Vietnam gains trade surplus of 2.82 bln USD in Q1 Vietnam ran a trade surplus of 2.82 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19 Automaker Nissan Vietnam has declared a temporary shutdown as from April 5 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.