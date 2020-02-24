Business ACV expects 2020 profit down by 6 trillion VND due to COVID-19 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) expects profit this year will reach just 1.7 trillion VND (73.4 million USD), a decrease of more than 6 trillion VND compared to the year’s forecast, due to the effect of COVID-19.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,243 VND per USD on February 24, up 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 21).

Business Ha Tinh’s cage fish farmers restore production Cage fish farmers in Thach Son commune, Thach Ha district, central Ha Tinh province, are investing to restore production after suffering heavy losses in early September 2019 due to heavy rains and flood that caused dozens of tonnes of fish to die.