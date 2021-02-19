Fairy-like destinations in Moc Chau
-
A breath-taking valley with snow-like blossoms in Moc Chau, Son La province. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Stunning roads with pure white flowers above and green grass below impress any visitors to Moc Chau Plateau. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
A H’mong family enjoys peaceful moment below canopies of white plum blossoms. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Mu Nau is a vast valley with loads of ancient plum trees in Moc Chau district, Son La province. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Plum blossoms are in full bloom in Moc Chau. (Photo:Vietnam+)
-
Ta So village, where is home to H’Mong people, is like an untouched oasis away from bustling modern life. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Visitors may hear a lot about Dai Yem waterfalls but not many know about Chieng Khoa waterfalls. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
After spending a whole day wandering around the fairy land, visitor could take a break at Pho Nui Tinh Yeu homestay in the centre of Moc Chau district. (Photo: Vietnam+)