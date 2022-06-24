Culture - Sports Football star gets visa to France Football star Nguyen Quang Hai has got a working visa for France, according to his representative Nguyen Dac Van, who added that he is expected to back to the European country this week.

Culture - Sports 40-year Hue artifact preservation efforts pay off The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, since it was founded four decades ago, has preserved and rehabilitated hundreds of ancient relics in the Complex of Hue Monuments and revived some of the most important royal festivals of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 – 1945).

Culture - Sports Designer revealed for Vietnamese Miss Universe 2022 Designer Nguyen Quoc Viet has created ‘Chieu Ca Mau’ (Ca Mau sedge mat) which has been selected as the national dress for the new Miss Universe Vietnam at the upcoming Miss Universe 2022.