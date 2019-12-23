Trinh Thi Thanh Hoa in Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province has won first prize in a provincial contest for female start-ups and entered the final round of a national start-up contest for rural youths for her sacha peanut cooperative. Her business model has been praised for being environmentally friendly as she plants her peanuts on local hills, which helps prevent erosion.

The project has also provided jobs for up to 500 locals, including ethnic women.

By effectively mobilising local resources, the cooperative generated revenue of 56,000 USD in 2018, the first year of operation, and it’s looking to double that this year.

Up to March, Hoa had signed contracts with 250 households in Da Bac district to grow 100 hectares of sacha peanut plants to supply the cooperative. She is now looking to expand her markets to ensure local farmers get a high income./.

