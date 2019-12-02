The agreements have created both great opportunities and challenges for Vietnam’s agriculture and farmers.

Statistics show that Vietnam earned more than 26 billion USD from agricultural exports between January and August this year, 1.6% higher than last year. Some export items have reached 1 billion USD in revenue making Vietnam one of the top 15 global exporters of farm produce.

According to agriculture experts, farm produce is likely to suffer adverse effects most when new-generation FTAs take effect because of Vietnam’s small scale agricultural production and outdated technology.

More policies are needed to promote connectivity in agricultural production and bring millions of farming households into a large-scale production chain./.

VOV5