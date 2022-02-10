Female footballers go home after winning historic ticket to World Cup finals
The women’s national football team of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi on February 10 morning after excellently fulfilling their mission in the final round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 and earning a berth in the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong applauded the outstanding achievement by the team of head coach Mai Duc Chung, describing their victory as glorious and a demonstration of all members’ efforts and resilience.
Before coming to India for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, more than half of the members had been infected with COVID-19, but the team gradually regained sufficient personnel before the start of the tournament. Thanks to their undaunted spirit and Chung’s leadership, the players did their utmost in every match, especially the games against Myanmar, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei, to secure a place in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Chung highly appreciated leaders and fans’ support, which he said helped the team surmount all hardships to go down in history with a berth in the World Cup.
Coach Mai Duc Chung and the players arrive in Hanoi on February 10 (Photo: VNA)
The team members and officials post for a photo at the welcome ceremony on February 10 (Photo: VNA)Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to meet with the team at the Government’s Office later on the day.
According to the Vietnam Football Federation, the PM’s certificates of merit will be presented to 29 individuals with preeminent performance at the Asian Cup. As recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh also proposed the State President bestow Labour Orders upon one collective and eight individuals for their achievement./.