Culture - Sports Passion-driven success of Vietnamese women’s football team Members of the Vietnamese national women’s football team returned home on February 10 after making history by earning a berth at the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time and finishing fifth at the recently-concluded 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie competes in 72nd Berline International Film Festival A Vietnamese film named 'Mien ky uc' (Memoryland) by director Bui Kim Quy will vie for a prize in the Forum category at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) which is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 16 in the in-person format.

Culture - Sports Thua Thien – Hue festival commemorates ancestors’ merits A festival to remember ancestors' merits was held by the Department of Culture and Sports of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in Hue city on February 9.

Culture - Sports Deputy minister urges accelerating construction work at venues serving SEA Games 31 Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on February 8 inspected upgrading work at some sports facilities in Hanoi selected to be venues serving the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 23 this year.