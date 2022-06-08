Culture - Sports Da Nang Summer Festival 2022 to promote tourism recovery The Enjoy Danang Smmer Festival 2022, slated for June 11 to August 15, will give visitors a wide range of large-scale performances and special culinary programmes to enjoy as the country’s tourism industry wakes up from the pandemic hangover.

Culture - Sports Hue develops green urban model The Thua Thien-Hue Institute for Development Studies, in coordination with the Danish Embassy in Vietnam, on June 7 organised the “Cycling – The story of a green road”, an activity aimed at turning the ancient imperial capital of Hue into a cultural, eco-friendly and smart city, especially developing a green urban model associated with cycling.

Culture - Sports President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends 11th International Art Photo Exhibition The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) held a ceremony to present awards of the 11th International Art Photo Contest in Vietnam in 2021 (VN-21) and opened an exhibition of entry photos on June 7.

Culture - Sports Women the ‘Golden Roses’ of Vietnamese athletics Vietnam’s athletics took 22 gold medals at SEA Games 31, a new record in the number of golds obtained in an edition of the sporting event. Female athletes secured 14 golds, helping Vietnam retain the regional throne in the sport for the third consecutive Games.