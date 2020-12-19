Artisans in Thua Thien-Hue demonstrates Vietnam's traditional "ao dai" making. (Photo: VNA)



Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – An Ao dai (traditional long dress) and cuisine festival opened in the ancient imperial city of Hue, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on December 18.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the festival, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh highlighted that the festival aims to promote the conservation of Ao dai and traditional Hue cuisine in the local cultural life.

It is also a starting step for a process to build a dossier for Ao dai Hue and Hue cuisine to seek recognition as part of the national intangible cultural heritage, and later part of the world cultural heritage, he said.

Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh stressed that the event is taking place when the tourism industry is striving to rise over difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that this is also a chance to re-instate Hue’s position as the capital of Vietnamese cuisine and Ao dai.

The Ao dai festival features a range of activities, starting with an Ao dai parade on December 19, followed by a fashion show and exhibition and others, which will last until December 20.

At the cuisine festival, there are 60 booths showing the best of Hue cuisine, from those served in the royal court to traditional family dishes. The event will run until December 23./.