Culture - Sports Run for the Heart race comes back virtually The 8th Run for the Heart race, an annual event to support disadvantaged children with congenital heart diseases, is taking place virtually, meaning it can reach runners from across the nation.

Culture - Sports Preserving the heritage of men’s traditional ao dai When talk turns to the Vietnamese ao dai, most people would imagine beautiful women wearing the traditional outfit. Few would know, however, that it was initially designed for men. Through history’s ups and downs, the men’s ao dai relinquished its crown and is now worn must less often in everyday life.

Culture - Sports Swiss music box features Vietnam’s national anthem “The Marching Song”, the national anthem of Vietnam composed by musician Van Cao, is featured on a music box by Reuge, a leading global manufacturer of traditional musical devices based in Switzerland.

Culture - Sports Photos depict cultural diversity of Vietnam The awards ceremony and exhibition of the Vietnam Photo Expression 2020 were held in Hanoi on November 25, with 28 photos showing the cultural diversity across Vietnam on display.