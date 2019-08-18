Artists from ethnic groups of Son La province perform bamboo dancing at the festival (Photo: VNA)

– Traditional cultural values of ethnic communities in the northwestern region are being introduced at a festival which opened in Son La city of Son La province on August 18.The culture, sports and tourism festival attracts more than 1,000 artisans, artists, amateur athletes and people of ethnic groups from seven northwestern provinces, namely Son La, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh and Phu Tho.Vice Chairman of the Son La provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thuy, head of the organising board, said the festival aims to honour the special traditional cultural values of ethnic groups in the region. It is also an occasion for them to share experience in cultural preservation and promotion and strengthen the great national unity bloc.Among outstanding activities of the event, an exhibition of 280 photos gives visitors an insight into natural landscapes and diverse cultural identities of local ethnic groups.Meanwhile, another display introduces the traditional customs, crafts, farm tools, as well as delicacies of the communities.The festival will last through August 20.-VNA