Instead of travelling to far-flung localities, visitors can experience authentic ethnic minorities’ cultures with ethnic minorities at a venue on the outskirts of Hanoi. In recent years, ethnic minorities have been asked to live in the area on a rotating basis and deliver tourism products in Vietnam National Villages For Ethnic Culture And Tourism. Their presence has made the village a highlight in Hanoi’s tourism map.

Having lived in the Vietnam National Villages For Ethnic Culture And Tourism for more than three years, Tay artisan Nguyen Thi Xuyen from Dinh Hoa district, Thai Nguyen province still keeps her old lifestyle and habits as she did back in her hometown. According to her, maintaining the cultural traits of Tay people not only preserves the traditional values of her community, but also promotes their distinctive traits to more people.

The model of a village introducing cultural traits of ethnic minorities is not very new. However, by not using professional actors, this village has become a highlight in Hanoi’s tourism map.

Ethnic minority people living in the village still encounter many difficulties. However, keeping in mind their determination to preserve and promote traditional values of ethnic minorities, the “cultural ambassadors” always strive to overcome hardships and make the village a one-of-a-kind destination in the capital.

In 2018, more than 560 people from 14 ethnic minorities in 39 localities used the village to re-enact 22 traditional festivals and rituals. They bring the distinctive traditional values of different ethnic minorities in Vietnam closer to both domestic and foreign visitors.-VNA