Festival to pray for bumper crop of Kho Mu ethnic people
-
Kho Mu ethnic people sing and dance during the festival (Photo: VNA)
-
Kho Mu ethnic people join one another in their traditional dance (Photo: VNA)
-
Villagers hand their rice seedlings to local shaman (Photo: VNA)
-
Local shaman performs a ritual to make offerings to gods (Photo: VNA)
-
Ritual to pay gratitude to the god of the soil, who is believed to protect the villagers from bad luck, often takes place in rice fields (Photo: VNA)
-
Shaman and locals prepare for rituals (Photo: VNA)
-
Kho Mu women carry a necessary item in crop-praying festival, bamboo stick, which is used by the shaman to predict whether the gods accept the villagers’ request (Photo: VNA)
-
(Photo: VNA)
-
Villagers prepare necessary items for offering to the gods and ancestors (Photo: VNA)
-
The offering ritual often takes place at the house of the village’s shaman (Photo: VNA)
-
(Photo: VNA)