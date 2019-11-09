Hotline: (024) 39411349
Festival to pray for bumper crop of Kho Mu ethnic people

When shoots from rice grains grow a little, Kho Mu ethnic people often hold a festival to pray for rain and a bumper crop.
  • Kho Mu ethnic people sing and dance during the festival (Photo: VNA)

  • Kho Mu ethnic people join one another in their traditional dance (Photo: VNA)

  • Villagers hand their rice seedlings to local shaman (Photo: VNA)

  • Local shaman performs a ritual to make offerings to gods (Photo: VNA)

  • Ritual to pay gratitude to the god of the soil, who is believed to protect the villagers from bad luck, often takes place in rice fields (Photo: VNA)

  • Shaman and locals prepare for rituals (Photo: VNA)

  • Kho Mu women carry a necessary item in crop-praying festival, bamboo stick, which is used by the shaman to predict whether the gods accept the villagers’ request (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • Villagers prepare necessary items for offering to the gods and ancestors (Photo: VNA)

  • The offering ritual often takes place at the house of the village’s shaman (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

