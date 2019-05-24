Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fifth working day of the 14th National Assembly’s seventh session took place in Hanoi on May 24 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



In the morning, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Finance and Budget Nguyen Duc Hai presented a report on examining and acquiring feedback on the revised draft Law on Tax Administration.



Twenty-three deputies presented opinions and others also discussed the rights and responsibilities of individuals and organisations in tax management, tax filing and calculation, electronic transactions in the field.



Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung responded to several issues raised by legislators.



NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said a majority of deputies basically agreed with the contents in the report, and asked the compiling unit to refine the bill to submit to the legislature for approval.



Under the direction of NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu in the afternoon, the NA deputies listened to a report on a draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the Government and the Law on the Organisation of the Local Administratiions, a report on the law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Public Employees that were presented by Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan.



Head of the NA Committee on Legal Affairs Nguyen Khac Dinh presented a report reviewing the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the Government and the Law on the Organisation of the Local Administrations, and a report examining the law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Public Employees.



Lawmakers also discussed in groups the draft laws on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the Government, the Law on the Organisation of the Local Governments, the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants, and the Law on Public Employees.



On May 27, they will look into the NA supervisory delegation’s report on legal enforcement in land planning, use and management in urban areas since the Land Law 2013 took effect till 2018.-VNA