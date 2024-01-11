Politics Strong Vietnam-Sweden cooperation prospects from more than half a century of friendship: ambassador This day, January 11, 55 years ago, Vietnam and Sweden set up their diplomatic ties. Over the past 55 years, the two countries have actively built, nurtured and developed their relations, and gained pride-worthy achievements in various fields.

Politics Vietnam seeks cooperation in India’s strengths Vietnam wishes to foster cooperation with India and its Gujarat state in particular in the areas of the Indian side’s strengths and Vietnam’s priorities, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang affirmed while addressing the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese public security ministries strengthen cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 10 for Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security Chen Siyuan.