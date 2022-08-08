Finale of Miss World Vietnam 2022 to take place on August 12
The finale of Miss World Vietnam 2022 will take place at MerryLand Quy Nhon in Quy Nhon city, the south-central province of Binh Dinh, on August 12 with the competition of 38 beauties.
The final night will include Ao dai (traditional long dress), swimsuit, evening gown, and question-and-answer rounds.
This year, the winner will receive a reward of 300 million VND (12,825 USD) in cash and a crown called Ocean Lotus. Meanwhile, the first runner-up will receive 150 million VND and the second, 100 million VND.
Miss World Vietnam 2022 will also seek a representative for Vietnam at Miss World.
Earlier, the 38 finalists had travelled through Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Thai Nguyen, Ninh Thuan and finally Binh Dinh, where they participated in activities to spread humanistic values and promote the country’s image.
Miss World Vietnam 2022 is the second edition of the Miss World Vietnam pageant. In 2019, Luong Thuy Linh, a 19-year-old student from the northern province of Cao Bang, surpassed 38 others to become the first Miss World Vietnam./.