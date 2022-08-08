Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks third at ASEAN Para Games 2022 Vietnam claimed 183 medals, including 65 golds, 62 silvers and 56 bronzes, ranking third on the medal table at the 11th ASEAN Para Games, which concluded in Surakarta, Indonesia, on August 6.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host World Travel Wards 2022’s Gala Ceremony Ho Chi Minh City has been chosen as the venue for a gala ceremony of the World Travel Awards for Asia and Oceania region scheduled to take place on September 7, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Culture - Sports Dreamy beauty of Hoa Binh’s lake Located 70 kilometres west of Hanoi, Hoa Binh lake in northern Hoa Binh province is one of the largest man-made reservoirs in Vietnam with a storage capacity of nearly 9.5 billion cubic metres.