Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Finance will rearrange tax departments at district level to trim down at least 50 percent of the current tax agencies as of 2020 under its freshly issued Decision 520/QD-BTC.



By the end of 2018, 327 district tax departments in 63 cities and provinces will be merged into 154 regional departments.



In the following year, the ministry will work to rearrange 53 district-level tax departments into 25 subdivisions, which means 28 tax departments will be dissolved.



In 2020, reorganisation will be made at 168 district tax departments, reducing the number to 78 subdivisions.



The rearrangement will be conducted among district tax departments in the same province or centrally-run city, with due attention paid to special circumstances such as the importance of location (border and island areas) and the need to attract investment. The rearrangement must ensure economic security and national sovereignty, create favourable conditions to attract investment and bolster local socio-economic development.



To implement Decision 520/QD-BTC, the General Department of Taxation has issued Decision 849/QD-TCT approving the plan to merge district-level tax departments into regional tax departments while setting up a steering committee to carry out the arrangement in line with the set plan.-VNA