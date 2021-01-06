Financial aid for disaster-caused housing damage in central Vietnam
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to allocate 89.11 billion VND (3.86 million USD) sourced from the central budget reserves for five central provinces hit hard by natural disasters in October to help address housing damage.
Rescuers save residents from a flooded house in central Quang Binh province in 2020 (Photo: VNA)
The beneficiaries consist of Nghe An (1.26 billion VND), Ha Tinh (8.43 billion VND), Quang Binh (4.89 billion VND), Quang Nam (69.81 billion VND), and Binh Dinh (4.72 billion VND).
The support is provided under the Government’s Resolution No. 165/NQ-CP, issued on November 5 last year, on financial aid for some central and Central Highlands localities to settle housing damage caused by natural disasters in October.
In the decision, the PM assigned the People’s Committees of these provinces to base on the resolution to use funding from the central budget, their local budgets, and other legal financial sources in line with regulations.
They were also requested to ensure the support is used in a timely, effective, and transparent manner and benefits the targeted groups while preventing wrongdoings and strictly handling violations.
Back-to-back storms and prolonged flooding took devastating toll on the central and Central Highlands regions in October.
Natural disasters had claimed 280 lives and caused total losses of approximately 29.9 trillion VND in Vietnam from the beginning of 2020 to mid-November, according to a report by the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
They had also injured 856 people and left 66 missing. Torrential rain, floods, and landslides had destroyed 3,420 houses, damaged over 327,700, and submerged nearly 509,800, affecting the livelihoods of millions of people./.