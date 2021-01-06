Society Vietnam ensures safety, rights of Vietnamese sailors aboard detained Korean tanker Vietnam is working to ensure safety and the rights of Vietnamese sailors on board a tanker of the Republic of Korea detained by Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society PM orders suspending flights from countries, territories with new SARS-CoV-2 variants Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered suspending flights carrying Vietnamese citizens home from countries and territories which report new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and see complicated pandemic developments, firstly the UK and South Africa.

Society State to spend 518 billion VND on Tet gifts for revolution contributors The Prime Minister has submitted a proposal to the State President on presenting gifts to people who made contributions to the revolution on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) with a total value of nearly 518 billion VND (over 22.4 million USD).​