Business Investment funds beat the market in 2020 2020 marked an unexpectedly successful year for big investment funds in Vietnam, with Pyn Elite Fund having the best performance.

Business Vietnam to be among top growth performers again in 2021: HSBC Vietnam posted the fastest growth in Asia in 2020 and will once again be among the most outstanding performers in the region this year, according to the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC).

Business Anti-dumping measures on steel, BOPP film to be exempted The Trade Remedies Authorities of Vietnam has proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) exempt the application of anti-dumping measures on steel and biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film and the total volume eligible for the exemption for 2020 and 2021.