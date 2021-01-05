Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on January 5, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business HCM City targets higher exports by key earners in 2021 HCM City has set a goal of boosting the export of its key products this year and beyond via trade promotion activities and assistance to enterprises.

Business Logistics costs see unprecedented rise due to lack of empty containers The Import and Export Sub-Department, has received complaints from businesses and business groups about a shortage of containers that has led to an unprecedented increase in shipping tariffs, its deputy director Tran Thanh Hai has said.

Business Inspections against transfer pricing to be increased Inspections against transfer pricing will be increased as per a proposal by the Ministry of Finance in the context that more than half of foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises reported losses.