Business Gold prices forecast to continue rising in short term Experts have predicted that gold prices, which reached a record high last week, may continue to rise in the short term, but the upward trend would be hard to sustain in the medium and long term.

Business My Khanh Tourism Village in Can Tho recognised as four-star OCOP product My Khanh Tourism Village in Phong Dien district received a decision from the People’s Committee of Mekong Delta Can Tho city recognising it as a four-star “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) product, on December 23.

Business Vietnam promotes green industrial park development Many localities in Vietnam have promoted converting traditional industrial parks to eco-industrial parks and also developed new green industrial parks.