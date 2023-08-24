First sea turtle seen in waters off Co To in over 10 years
The turtle, about 20kg, spotted in the waters off Co To Con Island on August 21 (Source: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – A sea turtle has been spotted in the waters off Co To Con Island in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, marking the first appearance of the reptile here after more than a decade.
The turtle was found by a fisherman from Dong Tien commune, the island district of Co To, on August 21. He recorded images of the animal and estimated that it weighs about 20kg.
This is the first time a sea turtle has been spotted in this area since Co To authorities released a 125kg turtle into the sea more than 10 years ago.
Recently, dolphins have also been seen in the Co To waters, near a wharf made by local residents.
Ha Manh Hung, head of the Co To division for natural resources, environment and agriculture, said the district has been promoting environmental protection by cleaning up the environment and encouraging residents and tourists not to use plastic bags, with the aim of turning Co To into an island district free of plastic waste.
A clean environment is favourable for marine species to grow, he noted, adding that the appearance of the turtle and dolphins here indicates the improvement of the local marine environment./.