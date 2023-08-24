Environment HCM City’s Can Gio reserve nominated as Ramsar site The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has nominated Can Gio Biosphere Reserve on its outskirts as a Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

Environment Binh Phuoc: Wild pangolin handed over to forest protection force The forest protection department of Bu Dang district in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on August 23 received a 1.15kg Sunda pangolin (Manis Javanica) handed over by a local student.

Environment Vietnam issues ISO standards to realise net zero commitments The Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality under the Ministry of Science and Technology has issued International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) standards regarding climate change adaption as a practical action to realise Vietnam’s net zero commitments.