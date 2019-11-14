First Vietnamese awarded honorary citizen of Seoul
A Vietnamese woman was among 18 foreigners named honorary citizens of Seoul this year for their contributions in bridging the gap between the capital city of the Republic of Korea and their home countries.
Le Nguyen Minh Phuong (centre) is among 18 foreigners named honorary citizens of Seoul this year. (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – A Vietnamese woman was among 18 foreigners named honorary citizens of Seoul this year for their contributions in bridging the gap between the capital city of the Republic of Korea and their home countries.
Le Nguyen Minh Phuong, a radio host at KBS World Radio, was recognised at the Seoul Honorary Citizenship Ceremony on November 13. She is the first Vietnamese to be given the title.
Phuong said she was honoured and proud to become an honorary citizen of Seoul because it means her contributions have been recognised. She hoped her work would continue to enhance Vietnam – RoK relations and promote the image of both countries domestically and internationally.
Phuong is a PhD Candidate at Seoul’s Yonsei University and a MC and interpreter of Korean – Vietnamese – English.
Director of Seoul’s planning department Choi Won-Seok congratulated Vietnam for this honour, saying he expects the two countries’ ties will continue to thrive.
The selection of honorary citizens for Seoul began in 1958 to honour foreigners who have contributed to the betterment of the city and community activities. Eligible candidates must have lived in the city for three years, or if in the case of discontinued habitation, they must have lived a total of five years in the city.
Honorary citizens are given seats in the advisory committee for making policies for Seoul./.