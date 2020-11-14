The 29-year-old is the first teacher from Vietnam and also the youngest to enter this year’s top 10 list, along with her colleagues from Italy, Brazil, the UK, the US, South Africa, Nigeria, India, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea.

The teacher of the Muong ethnic group was among the 50 finalists in March.

Phuong has helped her students, most are of ethnic minority groups connect with their peers in schools worldwide via information technology, and promoted the “borderless classroom” model among her colleagues.

She also takes an active part in televised courses and helps other teachers in online teaching in the context of COVID-19./.

VNA