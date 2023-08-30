Videos Vu Lan Festival - A time to express gratitude towards parents The Vu Lan Festival is a major Buddhist holiday held on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month every year. In Vietnam today, Vu Lan not only has religious meaning, but is also an opportunity for people to show their respect and gratitude towards their parents.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host various events during National Day holidays Ho Chi Minh City will host a series of cultural and sports events for local people and visitors during the National Day holidays from September 1-4.

Culture - Sports Binh Thuan opens street festival for first time The street festival “Binh Thuan Colours” took place in Phan Thiet city in the south-central province of Binh Thuan on August 29 evening, within the framework of the “Street Cultural Week” – an activity in the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 themed “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence”.