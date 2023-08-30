First-ever Mexican Gastronomic Festival to be held in HCM City
A first-ever Gastronomic Festival of Mexico will be held in HCM City on September 15-22 to celebrate the Independence of Mexico and promote its cuisine. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Mexico in Vietnam)HCM City (VNA) - The First Mexican Gastronomic Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15-22, expected to be a magnet to Mexican food lovers and those curious about the North American country’s gastronomy.
The event will be organised by the Embassy of Mexico in Vietnam and local restaurants to mark the 213th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico and savour Mexico’s gastronomy, declared an Intangible World Heritage by UNESCO in 2010.
Six selected Mexican restaurants representing authenticity and diversity, including District Federal, Agave Saigon, Xolo Tequila Bar, Tacos Fuego, Gringo Tacos y Cantina, and Tippy’s Mexican Food, will take diners through a unique gastronomic experience.
The festival is also for diners to learn about the country's rich cultural heritage by immersing themselves in a traditional Mexican atmosphere.
The Ambassador of Mexico in Vietnam, Alejandro Negrin, introduced the unprecedented event as an initiative of the Embassy to strengthen bilateral relations through the passion for food.
"Since Mexican cuisine is a UNESCO World Heritage for its explosion of flavours and traditions, the event is hoped to offer a unique experience to the Vietnamese public," Negrin said, adding that it is also a testament to the strong friendship between the two nations.
“Mexican gastronomy is an amalgamation of flavours, colours, and traditions that we are eager to share with the Vietnamese public. Thus, the event promises to delight the senses and create unforgettable culinary memories.” said Vu Minh Anh, Honorary Consul of Mexico in HCM City./.