Society Young OVs hoped to be “Ambassadors” promoting Vietnam’s ties with other countries Deputy head of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) Mai Phan Dung has expressed his hope that each young Vietnamese living abroad will act as an “Ambassador” helping boost Vietnam’s cooperation with foreign individuals and organisations and popularise Vietnam’s good values in their host country.

Society Texting campaign launched to support AO/dioxin victims A text message campaign was launched in Hanoi on July 22 in order to raise funds to support Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.

Society Population aging, labour migration pose challenges to poverty reduction Population aging, income disparities and living standards as well as labour migration pose great challenges to the poor and poverty reduction.

Society Electric buses help improve public transport quality of Hanoi Since the first electric buses were put into operation in Hanoi in December 2021, the number of bus routes using smart electric buses in the city has increased to eight , contributing to enhancing the quality of public in the capital city.