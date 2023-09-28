Environment Can Tho plants 1,000 cork trees to prevent riverbank erosion A launching ceremony to plant 1,000 cork trees to prevent erosion along rivers in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho was jointly held by the municipal People’s Committee and the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on September 26.

Environment Eco-tourism in special-use forests reels in 100 billion VND annually Eco-tourism in special-use forests nationwide attract more than 2 million tourists and brings about over 100 billion VND (4.09 million USD) on an annual basis, heard a conference on responsible tourism in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An city on September 26.

Environment Vietnam to host fourth P4G Summit in 2025 Vietnam has attended the third Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Bogota, Colombia, and received the right to host the fourth summit in 2025.

Environment Vietnam makes efforts to develop domestic carbon market In the context that about 70 countries and territories have applied carbon pricing instruments, experts held that Vietnam should also apply such tools, especially by developing the domestic carbon market, in order to support the realisation of the country’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target.