Five Vietnamese universities listed in THE Asia rankings 2022
Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.
Hanoi (VNA) -
They are Ton Duc Thang University in 73rd place; Duy Tan University (91st); Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), placed between 301st and 350th; Vietnam National University, HCM City (VNU HCMC), 401st-500th; and Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), 501st+.
Universities are ranked by performance in five areas: teaching (learning environment) (25 percent); research (volume, income, and reputation) (30 percent); citations (research influence) (30 percent); international outlook (staff, students and research) (7.5 percent); and industry income (knowledge transfer) (7.5 percent).
Among the Vietnamese representatives, VNU achieved the highest score in the area of teaching. Meanwhile, Ton Duc Thang and Duy Tan Universities showed strong performance in citations, and VNU HCMC maintained its strength in industry income.
This year's Asia University Rankings lists nearly 616 higher education institutions from 31 Asian countries and territories, up 65 from the previous year. China's Tsinghua University topped the rankings, followed by Peking University (China), National University of Singapore and University of Hong Kong./.